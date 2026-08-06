Wounds not yet healed, statehood promise unfulfilled: CM

‘Cloudburst victims to get 5-marla plots’

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 5: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the wounds of the people had not yet healed even seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, asserting that the Centre's promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir remained unfulfilled.

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He said people had hoped that at least some of their grievances would be addressed through the restoration of statehood to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

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"Our wounds have not yet healed. We had high hopes that some of the `pain would be healed' and that the promise of restoring statehood would be fulfilled. But today marks seven years since August 5, 2019, and that promise remains unfulfilled," Omar said while taking to media-persons at Surankote in district Poonch on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said the commitment made by the Centre (BJP-led Govt) was yet to be honoured and reiterated his government's stand on the issue.

Omar downplayed the row over PDP president Mehbooba Mufti allegedly holding the national flag upside down, saying he believed it was an inadvertent mistake and not a deliberate act.

The controversy erupted after People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti was seen holding an inverted national flag during a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday night.

Mehbooba led party leaders and workers at a sit-in outside the PDP office to protest against the Centre's removal of Jammu and Kashmir's special autonomous status through abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019.

"You have to ask this question to her (Mehbooba). I believe the incident involving the national flag must have been a mistake. I cannot accept that someone who has served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir would deliberately display the national flag upside down," Omar said.

Replying to yet another question, Omar said now the time has come for rehabilitation and reconstruction. "We have to rehabilitate those whose houses have been completely destroyed and also assist those whose houses are still standing but have suffered extensive damage," he added.

Omar said the disaster had caused extensive damage not only to residential houses but also to public infrastructure, including flood protection works, roads, schools, hospitals and other government assets.

Referring to the relief measures taken after the devastating floods of 2014, he said six months' free ration had then been provided across Jammu and Kashmir and a similar proposal, if recommended by the district administration for the worst-affected areas, particularly where standing crops have been damaged, would be examined favourably.

The Chief Minister said the damage was not confined to Poonch alone, with neighbouring Rajouri also suffering heavy losses.

"I cannot announce any package exclusively for Poonch while standing here today. I will visit Rajouri tomorrow and thereafter we will review the overall situation in Srinagar. If a special relief package is required, we will certainly make the necessary arrangements," he added.

Earlier, in a post on X, Omar reiterated his commitment to reversing the Centre's decisions, saying the ruling National Conference has not accepted the "current circumstances".

"Seven years, we haven't forgotten and we haven't reconciled far less accepted our current circumstances. My party and I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights and threatens our identity," he said in the post.

The Chief Minister further said those rendered landless by the recent cloudburst would be provided five-marla plots.

He also said his government would explore the adoption of advanced early-warning systems to strengthen disaster preparedness and minimise the loss of lives and property in the future.

During the visit of flood hit areas, the Chief Minister also met bereaved families in Murrah, Surankote and Arigam-Loran, and expressed his condolences and assured them of the Government's support.

At Murrah, Omar visited the residence of Mohammad Latif, who lost eight members of his family in the flash floods.

In Surankote, Abdullah interacted with affected families and a delegation from Sangla, Darra Sangla and Lower Sangla. The delegation apprised him of the damage caused to residential houses, agricultural land and infrastructure, besides the loss of lives. Abdullah also visited Arigam-Loran, where he met the family of Mohd Rafiq and Riaz Ahmed, who lost seven members of their family in the flash floods. He participated in 'Fatiha Khwani' and prayed for the departed souls.

Announcing a major rehabilitation measure, Abdullah said that the families which have been rendered landless due to the disaster, would be provided five-marla plots for their resettlement.

Referring to the unprecedented nature of the disaster, the Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that cloudbursts remain difficult to predict with the existing technological capabilities.

He said the government would explore the adoption of advanced early-warning technologies to improve disaster preparedness and help minimise the loss of lives and property in the future.

Later, he chaired a review meeting to assess the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken by the district administration in the aftermath of the disaster.

He commended Poonch Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain for their proactive leadership and timely interventions that helped save lives and ensure swift assistance to the affected population, an official spokesman said.

He said Government's focus has shifted from rescue and recovery to rehabilitation and reconstruction in the cloudburst and flash flood-hit areas of Poonch and Rajouri, while indicating that a decision on a special relief package would be taken after a comprehensive assessment of the damage. He made it clear that relief packages could only be announced after the assessment process and administrative formalities were completed.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Jal Shakti and Forest, Javed Rana and local MLA Akram Choudhary.