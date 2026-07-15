World Youth Skills Day celebrated at Biotech Park, Kathua; Director IIIM inspires young entrepreneurs

Kathua, Jul 15: BioNEST Bioincubation Centre, Industrial Biotech Park (IBTP), Ghatti, Kathua, operating under the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, celebrated World Youth Skills Day 2026 with a day-long programme themed "Skills for a Future Youth."

The event brought together students, faculty members, scientists, industry experts and senior dignitaries to promote skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

A total of 130 students and seven faculty members participated in the programme, including the students and five faculty members from Sri Sai Group of Colleges, Pathankot, and students along with two faculty members from RD College of Pharmacy, Kathua.

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The Chief Guest, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and Chairman, BioNEST-IBTP, Kathua, delivered the keynote address and called upon the youth to embrace innovation, strengthen their entrepreneurial capabilities and confidently pursue entrepreneurship as a viable career pathway.

While talking about Industrial Biotech Park facility, he informed the audience that the state-of-the-art facility has been created under the mentorship of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for S&T and Vice President CSIR with a primary focus to provide the industry ready skilling and incubation support to the startup.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ahmed underscored the importance of continuous skill development and capacity building in today's rapidly evolving socio-economic environment.

He said that the future belongs to young people who continuously upgrade their knowledge, adapt to emerging technologies and develop innovative solutions to address societal and industrial challenges.

Stressing the need for greater industry readiness, Dr. Ahmed urged students to make effective use of the incubation facilities, mentorship opportunities and startup support mechanisms available at the Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, to transform innovative ideas into successful enterprises.

He emphasized that entrepreneurship, supported by innovation and scientific research, has the potential to generate employment and contribute significantly to the region's economic development.

The programme commenced with the registration of participants, followed by a formal welcome and introduction by Dr. Aijaz Mir, CEO, BioNEST-IBTP, who highlighted the role of the incubation centre in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-academia collaboration in the biotechnology sector.

Delivering an expert lecture on "Bridging Skills and Startups: An Entrepreneurship Development Approach," Dr. Saurabh Saran, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, emphasized the importance of aligning academic learning with entrepreneurial opportunities and innovation-driven skill development to prepare youth for emerging industries and contribute to regional economic growth.

The programme also featured an Industry-Academia Meet aimed at building a future-ready workforce. Industry experts from Associated Biopharma & Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., including Mr. Chaten Verma, Manager, interacted with students and shared valuable insights into industry expectations, biotechnology careers, startup opportunities and the importance of practical skills in today's competitive environment.

Representatives from the Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), District Kathua, also participated in the interaction, highlighting livelihood opportunities, entrepreneurship support programmes and avenues for youth engagement in innovation-led rural development.

As part of the programme, students were taken on a guided tour of BioNEST-IBTP's advanced facilities, including the Fermentation Unit and the Solvent Extraction Unit, where they received first-hand exposure to modern bioprocessing technologies, industrial research infrastructure and startup incubation facilities.

To encourage scientific thinking and innovation, BioNEST-IBTP organized three engaging competitions—a Poster Presentation, Science Quiz and Ideathon—under the coordination of Dr. Divya Sharma, Business Manager, BioNEST-IBTP.

The competitions witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who showcased their scientific aptitude, creativity and problem-solving abilities. Winners were felicitated by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries during the prize distribution ceremony.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. Aijaz Mir expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, distinguished speakers, industry partners, faculty members and participating students for their enthusiastic participation and valuable contributions in making the event a grand success.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Vidushi Abrol, Dr. Shefali Chib and Dr. Divya Sharma.