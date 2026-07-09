MELBOURNE, Jul 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the world witnessed the capability and credibility of India's defence platform during 'Operation Sindoor' when explosions were taking place at terrorists' hideouts across the border.

He made the remarks while speaking at an Indian diaspora event, 'Melbourne meets Modi', also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of our defence sector. You must have seen the demonstration in Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said.

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"The explosions were taking place at the terrorists' hideouts, and their echoes were reverberating across the world," he said.

"Did you feel proud of the action taken against terrorist camps?" Modi asked, amid cheers and applause from the audience.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Under the operation, India launched a series of precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

In September last, in a viral video, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admitted that the family of the terror group's chief Masood Azhar was "torn into pieces" in Indian missile strikes in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes between India and Pakistan, and ended with an understanding to stop the military actions on May 10. (Agencies)