World Undergoing Structural, Deep, Profound Shifts: Putin

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Addressing Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Right now, the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts. It is explained by the fact that the so-called old leaders, which used to be the vanguard of economic growth in the second half of the 20th century, are being replaced by new engines of growth. When I say old, this is just a formality - all of us understand what we are talking about.” . He said : “These so-called old leaders are still in possession of great strong suits and well-developed infrastructure, technological advantages, scientific advantages, scientific schools and so on and so forth. That's sad; this isn't the nature of things. This isn't the nature of humanity and the nature of economy. The world is always changing.”