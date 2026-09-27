World Tourism Day: Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists To Visit J&K For Unmatched Hospitality

Srinagar, Sep 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday invited tourists and travellers to visit the Union Territory to experience the unmatched hospitality.

The chief minister said that from pristine peaks and serene lakes to lush valleys, Jammu and Kashmir remains an "immortal paradise" offering diverse experiences including adventure sports, leisure retreats, pilgrimage circuits, MICE facilities, wedding destinations, unexplored treks and film locations.

"On World Tourism Day, the chief minister extended a warm invitation to travellers to experience the timeless beauty and unmatched hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said in a post on his official X handle.

Advertisement

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure and promoting sustainable eco-tourism, ensuring that local youth and rich cultural traditions remain at the centre of the hospitality sector.

Welcoming visitors with open arms, Abdullah called upon people from across the country and the world to visit Jammu and Kashmir and create cherished memories.