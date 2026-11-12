World record: Grand 'Ram Darbar' created with 220 tonnes of sand at Ayodhya  Deepotsav

AYODHYA, Nov 11 : International sand artist Madhurendra Kumar achieved a historic feat at the Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026, creating a magnificent 58-foot-long, 20-foot-high Ram Darbar and a grand replica of the Ram Temple using 220 tonnes of sand from the Saryu River, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh government, with support from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the sculpture made at Ram Katha Park on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya has received recognition from the Book of World Records, the statement said. His team helped Kumar create the artwork, which conveys a message of world peace, humanity, and brotherhood.

The construction began on October 30 and was completed on November 7 after seven days of continuous effort. Kumar said, "This was my first artwork of its kind and the world's longest sand sculpture depicting Ram Darbar." During the grand inauguration ceremony of Deepotsav, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath viewed the sculpture.

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The chief minister said, "Ayodhya would never forget such a historic artistic creation." He congratulated the artist on achieving a world record. The Vice President also appreciated the work, saying, "Well done."

Kumar had submitted information about the artwork to the Book of World Records and Guinness World Records on October 30. On November 7, the Book of World Records approved it by email. The achievement was officially registered under record number IND/2026/001810, and a digital certificate was issued. The recognition process with Guinness World Records is still underway.

The work reflects the government's efforts to establish Ayodhya as a global tourism and cultural destination.

Kumar, a native of East Champaran in Bihar, has represented India in more than 25 countries and holds over 12 world records. Having created thousands of artworks using sand, coal ash, leaves, fruits, vegetables and recycled materials, the artist has also received an honorary doctorate in sand art from America International University.

His creations primarily focus on themes such as environmental conservation, cleanliness, de-addiction and world peace. This remarkable artwork in Ayodhya has further strengthened the Yogi government's efforts towards cultural revival and its development model centred on the Ram Temple. (PTI)