World famous Saffron land in Chandhara Pampore continuously being ravaged

Govt warns stern action against illegal excavation

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Sept 6: Concerned over ravaging of world famous Saffron land in Chandhara village of Pampore tehsil in South Kashmir district of Pulwama, the growers in the area are up in arms against the excavation of earth illegally from Saffron fields in the area and have warned a mass movement in case the same is not put to an end to save the heritage crop of Kashmir.

Advertisement

The Saffron growers of Pampore have expressed their serious concern and dismay over the excavation and commercial sale of soil from Saffron-growing land at Chandhara, Pampore, reportedly in the name of construction work for the Nowgam Railway Stop.

According to growers, land selected for lifting earth has been extensively excavated, leaving large portions of the Saffron fields in a ruined and severely damaged condition. The development has triggered concern among locals and Saffron growers, who have questioned whether all legal and environmental procedures were followed before excavation was permitted.

A major question being raised is: How much royalty has the contractor deposited with the Geology & Mining Department for the earth allegedly extracted from the selected land? Questions have also been raised over the actual quantity of soil removed, with demands for an official assessment of how many thousand metric tonnes of earth have been excavated.

The allegations have further intensified following claims that the excavated soil was transported and sold openly in the Pampore market, raising concerns about whether soil meant for a specific construction purpose was diverted for commercial gain.

Residents and concerned saffron growers have demanded a high-level, independent investigation, preferably by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the entire matter. They have sought verification of the permission granted for excavation, the quantity of earth removed, transportation records, royalty deposited, destination of the excavated material and the financial transactions involved.

The questions have also been raised about violations of laws and regulations intended to protect Saffron-growing land and the environment, including provisions relating to the protection of Saffron land and applicable National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms.

Concerned citizens have appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to take serious cognisance of this malpractice and order a time-bound, high-level inquiry by an independent agency.

Moreover the growers are also demanding whether the excavation violated provisions governing Saffron land protection and applicable NGT/environmental regulations, who authorised the excavation and whether the prescribed procedure was followed.

The issue has become particularly sensitive as Pampore's Saffron landscape is considered an important agricultural and cultural heritage of Kashmir. Any unauthorized or excessive excavation of Saffron land could have long-term consequences for both the land and the region's traditional Saffron economy.

Locals have urged the administration not to treat the matter merely as a routine mining or construction issue, but to investigate the alleged destruction of valuable Saffron land and possible commercial exploitation of excavated earth.

The allegations require verification by the competent authorities, including examination of official records, royalty receipts, excavation measurements, permits and transportation documents.

Dr Sajjad-ul -Akbar a well known scholar said Chandhara, said one of the historically important saffron-growing villages of Kashmir, is facing a serious threat from the large-scale excavation and removal of agricultural soil from Saffron-producing land.

He said that certain private individuals/land operators are systematically excavating and removing the fertile soil of Saffron fields for commercial purposes. Such activity has the potential to permanently damage the unique soil characteristics on which traditional Saffron cultivation depends. Removal of the upper fertile soil layer can also alter land levels, drainage patterns and the long-term agricultural productivity of the affected fields, he added.

Immediately inspect the affected Saffron fields in Chandhara and document the extent of excavation.

The Government should verify the ownership and land-use status of the affected parcels, said Dr Akbar.

Irshad Ahmed another Saffron grower demanded it should be ascertained whether any permissions, NOCs, revenue records or other official approvals were obtained for excavation or transportation of soil.

He demanded appropriate legal and departmental action against persons found responsible after due investigation.

However the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Shah said that people indulging in illegal practice of excavating the soil from Saffron land of Pampore will face official wrath as stern action will be taken against the mafia indulging in this illegal practice. Constructions and excavation of soil from Saffron area is totally banned and the Department will take serious action against the mafia who are indulging in the illegal practice of excavating the soil from Saffron fields.

Sartaj Shah said he has not received any such complaint as yet. But Department will not spare any one indulging in this illegal practice.