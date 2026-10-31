World Bank’s poverty report blows away opposition’s propaganda: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta has said that the latest World Bank report on poverty reduction reflects the significant changes in India's economic landscape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with nearly 496 million people moving out of poverty.

Reacting to the World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief, Gupta said the findings underline the impact of sustained economic growth, welfare initiatives and development-oriented policies pursued by the Modi Government. He said India's extreme poverty rate has declined sharply from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent, while the proportion of people living below the lower-middle-income poverty threshold of USD 4.20 per day has fallen from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent.

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He attributed the decline to expanding employment opportunities, improved consumption levels, food security programmes, direct welfare transfers and increasing participation of women in paid employment. According to him, these initiatives have helped extend the benefits of economic growth to vulnerable sections of society.

Gupta also referred to India's reported Gini index of 23.5, describing it as an indication of improving income distribution. He compared the figure with China's 36 and the United States' 42, stating that India has recorded relatively low income inequality.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Gupta said political criticism was part of democracy, but overlooking achievements reflected in international assessments raised questions about the alternative development agenda being offered by opposition parties.

He said the Government's focus on the poor, women, farmers and vulnerable sections was producing measurable results, while acknowledging that regional disparities, youth unemployment and the availability of better-paying jobs remained major challenges.

Gupta stressed the need for continued emphasis on skill development, entrepreneurship, productive employment and greater economic opportunities for women and young people.

He said the vision of a developed India must be pursued through tangible improvements in people's lives rather than political rhetoric.