World Bank Group mobilises record USD 112 billion in private capital in FY26

NEW DELHI, Sep 17: The World Bank Group mobilised a record USD 112 billion in private capital in FY26, more than tripling the amount mobilised four years ago, as it stepped up efforts to channel private investment into developing economies.

Private capital mobilised by the World Bank Group rose from USD 35 billion in FY22 to USD 112 billion in FY26, while total financing and mobilisation in developing economies, including the Group's own financing, exceeded USD 200 billion during the year.

The growth was broad-based, with private capital mobilisation (PCM) in lower-middle-income countries rising from USD 14 billion in FY22 to USD 37 billion in FY26, the World Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

In upper-middle-income countries, PCM increased from USD 12 billion to USD 50 billion during the period, while mobilisation in low-income countries remained around USD 3 billion.

Across Africa, private capital mobilisation rose by nearly 150 per cent from around USD 9 billion in FY22 to USD 22 billion in FY26.

The World Bank Group said the increase reflected three years of changes aimed at making it faster and simpler to work with the private sector, bringing its public and private sector arms closer together and expanding the range of tools available to investors.

The group has also worked to improve the business and regulatory environment, expand guarantees and local-currency financing, address foreign-exchange challenges and increase equity financing tools.

It issued more than USD 25 billion in guarantees in FY26, surpassing its target of USD 20 billion in annual issuance by 2030, four years ahead of schedule.

The growth in guarantees was led by the World Bank Group Guarantee Platform, which was created in 2024 to provide clients and investors with a single point of access to guarantee products across the institution.

"Three years ago, our shareholders and clients were clear: utilise World Bank Group financing and knowledge to mobilise more private capital and become a better partner to the private sector. We changed how we work to do that -- faster, simpler, and as one World Bank Group," World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said.

The focus on private capital comes against the backdrop of a widening jobs challenge in developing economies.

The World Bank Group estimates that 1.2 billion young people in developing economies will reach working age over the next 10 to 15 years, while only around 420 million jobs are projected to be created.

The private sector accounts for nine out of 10 jobs in developing economies, underscoring its importance in generating employment and economic opportunities, the statement added. (PTI)