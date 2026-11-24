Dr Arush Rasyotra

rasyotraarush@gmail.com

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World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), observed annually from November 18 to 24, is a global campaign that promotes awareness about the responsible use of antimicrobial medicines and the growing challenge of drug resistance. It encourages the public, healthcare professionals, policymakers, veterinary professionals and other stakeholders to work together to preserve the effectiveness of these life-saving medicines.

The 2026 campaign theme, “One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now,” highlights the close relationship between human health, animal health and the environment. It calls for coordinated efforts and responsible practices across all sectors to limit the emergence and spread of resistant infections.

UNDERSTANDING ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites become less responsive to medicines used to treat them. Resistant infections can be more difficult to manage and may lead to longer illness, complications, extended hospital stays, higher costs and an increased risk of death. It is a serious public-health concern that can affect the treatment of both common infections and severe illnesses.

KEY FACTS ABOUT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE

• Drug resistance can affect medicines used against bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites.

• Resistant microorganisms may spread among people, animals and through food, water and the environment.

• Drug-resistant infections contribute to a substantial burden of illness and deaths worldwide.

• Inappropriate use of antibiotics, including taking them without medical advice, contributes to the problem.

FACTORS CONTRIBUTING TO RESISTANCE

• Using antibiotics when they are not needed, including for viral illnesses such as common cold and influenza.

• Self-medication, using leftover medicines, sharing prescriptions or changing treatment without medical advice.

• Inappropriate use of antimicrobials in livestock, poultry and agricultural practices.

• Poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe waste disposal and insufficient infection-control measures.

PREVENTION THROUGH RESPONSIBLE ANTIMICROBIAL USE

• Use antimicrobials only when medically indicated and prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional.

• Follow the prescribed dose and instructions; do not share medicines or use leftover antibiotics.

• Prevent infections through hand hygiene, safe food practices, clean water, sanitation and vaccination.

• Use antimicrobials in animals responsibly and under appropriate veterinary guidance.

• Dispose of unused or expired medicines through suitable disposal systems.

• Healthcare facilities should strengthen infection prevention, surveillance and antimicrobial stewardship.

• Healthcare professionals should review antimicrobial treatment regularly and use laboratory tests, where appropriate, to support accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions.

• Hospitals and clinics should follow hand-hygiene protocols, sterilisation practices and isolation precautions when needed to prevent the spread of resistant organisms.

• Patients should not expect antibiotics for illnesses that may be caused by viruses; a healthcare professional can advise on appropriate symptom relief and follow-up.

THE ROLE OF HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

Healthcare professionals play a central role in slowing antimicrobial resistance. This includes prescribing antimicrobials only when there is a clear clinical need, selecting the appropriate medicine and dose, and explaining the importance of following the treatment plan. Clear communication helps patients understand why antibiotics do not work against viral infections and why they should never be used without professional advice.

WHAT EVERY INDIVIDUAL CAN DO

Preventing antimicrobial resistance is not limited to hospitals or laboratories. Simple everyday actions can reduce infections, lower the need for antimicrobial medicines and protect the wider community.

• Never share medicines with family members or friends, even if their symptoms appear similar.

• Do not stop, extend or change a prescribed antimicrobial treatment on your own; contact the prescribing professional if you have concerns or experience side effects.

• Prepare and store food safely, use clean water and maintain good sanitation to reduce the spread of infection.

• Keep vaccinations up to date and seek timely medical advice when symptoms are severe, persistent or worsening.

• Wash hands regularly with soap and water, especially before preparing or eating food and after using the toilet.

A ONE HEALTH APPROACH

Protecting the effectiveness of antimicrobial medicines requires collaboration beyond hospitals. Human healthcare, veterinary services, agriculture, environmental agencies, policymakers and the community all have a role in reducing unnecessary use and preventing infections. Public education, responsible prescribing, surveillance and infection-control measures are essential components of this effort.

In animal and agricultural sectors, responsible veterinary prescribing, good animal husbandry, vaccination, biosecurity and improved farm hygiene can reduce infections and the need for antimicrobials. Environmental protection is equally important: safe treatment of healthcare and pharmaceutical waste, proper wastewater management and prevention of contamination help limit the release and spread of resistant microorganisms. Sharing information through surveillance systems allows authorities to identify emerging threats and respond more effectively.

A coordinated response requires sustained commitment, education and accountability. Governments can support this work through strong policies, access to clean water and sanitation, reliable infection-prevention services, responsible medicine regulation and investment in research. Communities, schools, healthcare institutions and professional organisations can reinforce these efforts by spreading accurate information and encouraging responsible practices.

The growing challenge of drug resistance can threaten the treatment of infections and the safety of many modern medical interventions. Every person can contribute by making informed choices, avoiding unnecessary medicines and practising infection prevention. This World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, let us commit to using antimicrobial medicines wisely and protecting their effectiveness for future generations.