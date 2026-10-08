Workshop on ‘One State One GST’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: The Department of Posts organized a two-day zone-wise workshop on 'One State One GST' at Srinagar.

The workshop was organized on October 5 and 6 to review the preparedness and requirements for implementation of the initiative across the Department.

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Col. Sagar Hanuman Singh, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Postal Circle, inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Shreeshail Malge, Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser, Department of Posts, Dak Bhawan, New Delhi.

The two-day workshop focused on the preparedness of participating Postal Circles and the operational requirements for implementation of 'One State One GST'. The participants discussed implementation related issues, shared experiences and deliberated on measures for uniformity in GST related processes across the participating Circles.

The workshop brought together senior officers and representatives from Postal Circles of the Northern Zone, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and J&K.

Amanullah Tak, Director (Accounts), J&K Postal Circle; Saurabh M. Deshmukh, Director (Taxation), Dak Bhawan, New Delhi and Adam Mohiddin, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Srinagar Division, were among those present.

The workshop also discussed coordination among Postal Circles and stakeholders for timely implementation of the initiative.

The deliberations concluded with emphasis on coordinated efforts towards implementation of 'One State One GST' in the Department of Posts.