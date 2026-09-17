Workshop On Microbial Bio-Diversity Marks International Microorganisms Day celebrates at CSIR-IIIM

Jammu, Sept 17: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, on Thursday began a two-day programme to mark International Microorganisms Day 2026, bringing students and researchers together to highlight the growing importance of microorganisms in healthcare, agriculture, food production, environmental sustainability industrial biotechnology and diagnostics.

Organised by the Fermentation and Microbial Biotechnology (FMB) Division, the programme, being held on September 17 and 18, is centred on the theme “Understanding the Microfactories for Industrial Production”, with a focus on microbial characterisation and selection for the production of industrially important products.

The inaugural session was attended by students of Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Cluster University and Jammu University who were invited to participate in the programme and gain exposure to the research facilities and activities at CSIR-IIIM.

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The two-day programme includes expert lectures, a laboratory visit and hands-on workshop sessions in the FMB Division.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and CSIR-NBRI Lucknow, said that the microorganisms are often associated with diseases and infections, but their beneficial applications extend across healthcare, agriculture, food production and diagnostics. He described microorganisms as “invisible heroes” with significant potential for human welfare and the living world.

Dr. Ahmed highlighted their role as biological “microfactories” capable of producing antibiotics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other medicinally valuable compounds.

He also emphasised the potential of microbial resources and advanced fermentation facilities to support greater domestic production of such products.

He said Jammu, Kashmir and adjoining areas possess considerable microbial biodiversity and noted that students visiting the FMB Division would get an opportunity to understand how microorganisms are collected, characterised and utilised for research and beneficial applications.

Encouraging students to explore careers in science, Dr. Ahmed said CSIR-IIIM offers research facilities and expertise in areas including plant sciences, chemical sciences and pharmacological sciences.

He encouraged students to make use of the institute’s scientific ecosystem and explore opportunities for research and future careers.

Er. Abdul Rahim, Scientist-G and Head, RMBD&IST Division and IIIM Srinagar Branch, highlighted the institute’s facilities related to microbial cultivation, scale-up and microbiology.

He encouraged students from colleges in Jammu to participate in research training and internship programmes conducted at the institute.

He said students can apply online for internship opportunities, with selection carried out through screening based on the availability of seats.

He encouraged students to take advantage of such programmes as part of their academic and research journey.

Dr. Asha Chaubey, Scientist-G and Head, Fermentation and Microbial Biotechnology Division, earlier while welcoming the participants said that the programme was designed to help students understand the significance of microorganisms and their wide-ranging applications.

She explained that microorganisms are present all around us and play vital roles in food systems, environmental processes, decomposition, medicine and healthcare.

She said the workshop would provide participants with an understanding of how microorganisms are identified and selected for industrial applications. Emphasising the need for sustainable solutions,

Dr. Chaubey highlighted the potential of microorganisms in addressing emerging challenges and supporting sustainable development.

The programme provides participants with direct exposure to the institute’s research infrastructure through a laboratory visit, followed by hands-on workshop sessions in the FMB Division.

The second day will continue with workshop sessions before concluding with the valedictory programme on September 18.

The event also serves as an outreach initiative to strengthen the connection between scientific institutions and students at the college level, giving young learners an opportunity to observe ongoing research and explore pathways into scientific research and biotechnology.

The proceeding of the programme were conducted by Sheikh Aadil, Project associate while Dr. Nasir ul Rasheed, Scientist-E, RMBD&IST Division and Nodal, CSIR Skill Initiative delivered the vote of thanks.