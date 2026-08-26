Workshop on facial plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: RhinoAestheticon 2026, a workshop on facial plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, was concluded here today.

The workshop brings together nearly 180 doctors and delegates from across India for two days of intensive scientific learning, hands-on training and professional exchange.

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The event was graced by MLA Sham Lal Sharma as chief guest; Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal, ASCOMS Hospital, as distinguished guest and Dr Parvesh Chalotra, State Nodal Officer, NHM, as guest of honour.

The conference was organised under Dr Satish Mehta (Managing Director, Satish Mehta clinic and research centre, Organizing Chairman, with Dr Nitika Mehta(Managing Director Jammu Ent Clinic and Research Centre )and Dr Palki Sharma (Managing Director PS Body Clinic ) as Organizing Secretaries.

International faculty included Dr Erhan Coskun (Turkey), Dr Ullas Raghavan (UK) and Dr Amar Singh (Oman), alongside leading national experts from across India.

The two-day programme featured scientific lectures, surgical videos, panel discussions and hands-on workshops covering evolving rhinoplasty techniques and facial aesthetics.

Dr Vishwas Vijaydev, Trustwell Hospital, Bengaluru, conducted a dedicated suturing workshop for ENT surgeons.

Aesthetic workshops led by Dr Soma Sarkar, Dr Rajesh Lalchandani and Dr Vinita Sharma focused on facial assessment, proportions, treatment planning and complementary aesthetic approaches following rhinoplasty.

RhinoAestheticon 2026 created a multidisciplinary platform bringing together rhinoplasty, surgical skill development and facial aesthetics through science, skill and collaboration.