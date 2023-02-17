Workshop on ‘Campus Bird Count’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: NSS unit of Govt. Degree College Marh in collaboration with Eco-Club, Scouts and Guides, Bird Watching Club organized a daylong workshop on ‘Campus Bird Count’, here today.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Rakesh Kumar Koul along with chief guest, Dr Pankaj Chandan. The workshop was conducted by Sachin Kumar Bhagat, Assistant Professor Political Science, a famous bird lover of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Rakesh Kumar Koul explained the mystic connection between birds and humans during the event, while the guest speaker, Dr. Pankaj Chandan, a wildlife biologist and an expert on Himalayan ecology in his lecture inspired the students to pursue higher studies in ornithology and also stressed on the importance of wetlands and birds species.

Dr Chandan also shared his magnificent stories of several species of birds like whooping crane and tallest flying bird Sarus Crane.

A photographic exhibition showcasing birds of J&K along with equipment required for bird watching was also organized during the event. Prof. Asha Kumari (HOD Geography) and Prof Ramdayal (HOD Maths) played a bird game with students in which the students identified the pictures of birds and their habitats.

Prof. Shallu Gupta (HOD Computer), Dr. Balwinder Saini (HOD Chemistry), Ravi Kumar (Incharge Tourism Club), Kewal Krishan, Tanu Sharma, Dr Pallavi Magotra and Dr Tauseef Wani were also present.

Prof Anjana Chib gave a formal vote of thanks, while technical support was provided by Mohit Kalotra.