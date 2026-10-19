Workplace stressors and mental health

Dr Vivek Sharma

"She was full of life, dreams, and excitement for the future.

EY was her first job, and she was thrilled to be part of such a prestigious company. But four months later, on July 20th, 2024, my world collapsed when I received the devastating

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news that Anna had passed away. She was just 26 years old."

These are the words of Anita Augustine, mother of Pune - based chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil. Anna tragically lost her life to an overwhelming, back-breaking workload and work-related stress at Ernst & Young India. Anna's death should not be seen as an isolated event. Instances of workplace stress and emotional burnout are on the rise. Work-related stressors such as long hours, unrealistic expectations, and poor work-life boundaries contribute significantly to anxiety and depression. For young people entering the workforce, these pressures are often compounded by financial stress, comparison culture, and uncertainty about the future. Workplace toxicity and the glorification of overwork, especially in corporate setup, has taken a huge toll on mental health and quality of life of workers. Even our saviours - doctors - are among the most vulnerable professionals, exposed to long working hours, work related stress, and a culture of toxicity.

Employees often mask emotional distress to protect their financial, family and professional life. Common signs seen at work include:

Persistent fatigue or lack of energy.

Irritability, nervousness, or restlessness

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Physical complaints such as headaches or body pain

Withdrawal from colleagues or reduced participation

Drop in productivity or engagement

These behaviours are frequently misunderstood as poor performance, when they may actually signal anxiety, depression, or burnout.

Further, the organisations may experience issues like increased absenteeism and presenteeism, higher burnout across teams, reduced morale and engagement.

The Economic Survey 2025 highlighted the significant impact of workplace culture, working hours, and lifestyle on mental health and worker productivity.

A positive workplace culture boosts mental well-being. The survey found that employees with good relationships with managers and colleagues report 33% higher mental well being scores. A sense of purpose at work further enhances well-being.

Excessive workloads negatively impact mental health.

Employees with manageable workloads report 27% greater mental well-being than those overwhelmed by work. Long working hours (55-60 per week) increase stress and anxiety. As per WHO, globally, depression and anxiety lead to a loss of 12 billion work days annually, amounting to an economic cost of nearly USD 1 trillion.

In addition to these, life style choices and mental well-being are closely connected. Individuals who avoid ultra-processed and packaged foods report better mental well-being. Lack of exercise is linked to higher stress levels and lower productivity. Excessive social media consumption is correlated with declining mental health. Strong family relationships contribute significantly to better mental well-being.

A mentally healthy workplace culture, as advocated by The Live Love Laugh Foundation, is one where:

Mental health is spoken about openly and respectfully.

Employees feel safe asking for support.

Mental illness is treated like any other health condition.

Leadership models vulnerability and empathy.

Encouraging openness helps reduce fear, misinformation, and long-term harm.

Actionable solutions:

Providing flexibility around work hours and expectations allows employees to manage stress and maintain balance, especially during difficult phases.

Designing roles that match people's strengths align responsibilities with individual capabilities, reducing frustration, overwhelm, and burnout.

Tackling toxic workplace cultures, unclear communication, and unhealthy competition is crucial to establishing psychological safety.

Adopting healthier lifestyle habits, including proper nutrition, goes a long way toward improving both physical and mental well-being.

Implementing large-scale mental health awareness campaigns, counseling services, and Employee Assistance

Programs shows that well-being is a core priority, not an afterthought.

Increasing the number of psychiatrists and clinical psychologists while ensuring easy access to their care are critical steps toward improving mental healthcare.

In today' s workplace, the right to disconnect after working hours must be legally recognized and enforced. Anna regularly worked until midnight, leaving her with virtually no personal life. What made the situation even more heartbreaking was that not a single co-worker attended her funeral, as revealed by her mother in a letter to the Chairman of EY India."

In Sukdeb Saha vs. State of Andhra Pradesh (2025), The Supreme Court formally recognized mental health as an integral and fundamental component of the Right to Life under Article 21.

Mental health problems are no longer merely an academic debate; they are a pressing ground reality. Those with lived experience have suffered in silence for far too long, and elevating mental well-being to a national priority is long overdue. Governments must embed mental health protections directly into labor frameworks, compelling employers to foster truly supportive environments. By formulating policies alongside key stakeholders and affected communities, we can address this crisis comprehensively.

(The author is an alumunus of Government Medical College Jammu)