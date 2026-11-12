Words' Wayfarer Falls Silent: Dogri Stalwart Ved Rahi Is No More

Sahitya Akademi Fellow passes away ; was composing a new poetry collection even after losing his eyesight

Kalpana Tejasvini

JAMMU/MUMBAI, Nov 1: Another star has slipped from the firmament of Dogri literature. Ved Rahi passed away on Sunday at 6:30 am. He is no longer with us in body, but he will live on in every heartbeat of the language he nurtured through a lifetime of devotion.

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Born in Jammu on May 22, 1933, Rahi spent more than nine decades in the service of words. Dogri was his mother tongue, and he gave it the dignity it deserved. His pen moved with equal authority in Hindi and Urdu.

A Master of Three Forms

Rahi's literary journey spanned the novel, the short story and poetry. He published seven novels, along with collections of stories and poems. His novel Aale won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983. Works such as Lalad Ded and Garbh Joon travelled beyond the boundaries of Dogri to reach readers of Hindi and many other Indian languages. Paar and Batto Taar reflect his poetic sensibility, while Barf, a story collection published two or three years ago, showed that his narrative vision remained as sharp as ever in the twilight of his life.

His honours included the Mahapandit Rahul Sankrityayan Samman, the Kusumagraj National Literary Award, the Dinu Bhai Pant Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award and the Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya-Kala Samman. In December 2024, the Sahitya Akademi conferred on him its highest distinction, the Fellowship, at his residence in Thane district, Maharashtra. For all these laurels, there was not a trace of arrogance in him, which was perhaps his greatest quality.

From Pen to Camera

Rahi's talent was never confined to a single medium. He wrote for radio, Doordarshan and Hindi cinema alike. He authored the story, screenplay or dialogue for around 25 Hindi films and directed five. Among his varied work were Meerabai, a mythological serial he directed for Doordarshan in 1996, and Gul Gulshan Gulfam, regarded as a milestone of Indian television. In the film Veer Savarkar, as writer and director, he brought history to the screen with deep sensitivity.

He spent much of his life in Mumbai, amid fame and bright lights, yet his heart remained in the lanes of Jammu, on the banks of the Tawi and in the sweetness of Dogri. He gave his pen to Hindi cinema, but his soul to Dogri. Those roots lent his writing a truthfulness and depth that no artificial embellishment can supply.

"Be Silent, and Pray"

The work closest to my heart is Chup Rahiye, Prarthna Kar ("Be Silent, and Pray"). Its title holds an entire philosophy of life: the glory of a silence more eloquent than noise, and of a prayer that asks for nothing and only surrenders. Hands have been given, but one must not beg with them; eyes have been given, but one must not plead with them either. There is the detachment of a saint in it, and the tenderness of a poet.

Seven Years of Conversations by Phone

Ved Rahi was my favourite writer, and I his devoted reader. We never met in person, yet for the past seven years we spoke regularly by phone. "I feel as though I have known you for years," he would often say. Our conversations never lasted less than half an hour or 45 minutes. He explained weighty matters with such patience and warmth that it felt like a father teaching his daughter about life. Sometimes he opened up memories of days gone by; sometimes he shared the secrets of the writer's craft. He told me many things about the writing of Garbh Joon and its characters. When Padma Sachdev passed away, he recounted numerous reminiscences of her. In those moments, I felt I was no mere listener but a witness to a golden chapter of Dogri literature.

When I voiced my anguish that Dogri literature was not getting its due, he would reassure me gently: "I know all of it, but we must keep doing our work. We must remain honest." He said he had seen so much in life that he now found peace in letting things be as they are.

One sentence of his became a mantra for me: "Keep writing. Whether anyone reads it or not, never stop. You can write better in both Dogri and Hindi."

I called him on every birthday. He always said how happy he was that I had remembered him. I would reply that every writer and reader of Dogri literature remembers him well, and that his work would never let us forget him. He would laugh and shower me with blessings.

At the end of every conversation he would say, "Talking to you feels so good. I don't know whether I will be able to come to Jammu, but if you ever come to Mumbai, do meet me." That meeting will now never happen, and it will remain the deepest ache of my heart.

A Mind That Accepted Sorrow with Grace

I understood the depth of his nature most clearly when his wife passed away. I was at a loss for words, but it was he who comforted me. He said it was natural, that it had to happen. She had been battling Alzheimer's and memory loss, and Rahi would say that God had called her to Himself, that perhaps this much was all that was written for her. Not everyone can accept every joy and sorrow of life as nature's gift. It was the same philosophy that runs through Chup Rahiye, Prarthna Kar: accept what comes, and ask for nothing.

The Unfinished Last Poems

In our last conversation in August, he told me he was composing a new collection of nearly 100 poems. But in his final days his eyesight had dimmed, and only a few poems made it onto paper. Doctors had suggested a corneal transplant, but for some reason it could not be done. I do not know whether he dictated the poems that were written to an assistant or a close one. I know only that the poems kept surging within him, waiting to reach the page.

When asked about his health, he answered like a composed seeker: "At this stage of life, it is just as it should naturally be. I have no anguish, no sorrow, no despair." Yet in the very next moment he would voice his one pain: that he could not see, and that if he could, he would be able to write his poems properly. In that same August conversation he said fondly, "I feel good when you call. Don't ever think about what I might think, or whether I will have time. Just call."

I did not know then that this would be the last treasure of his affection.

His final collection may forever be called unfinished, but that incompleteness is itself a poem. A true writer is one whose thirst for the pen lasts until the last breath, and Rahi ji was such a writer.

A Final Salutation

When news of his passing reached me, it felt as though someone from my own family had gone. He had taught me that when words fall short, one should fall silent and pray. Today I am doing just that. But I will also heed his command and keep writing. That is my truest tribute. May all of us carry forward, in our own writing, the lines he left unfinished. That would be the loveliest farewell.

Rahi ji, you live on in words, and words never die.

A TRIBUTE

For Rahi Ji

By Kalpana Tejasvini

I never met you,

yet for seven years

your voice

found its way

into my home,

steady as the

shade of a banyan.

Your body was in Mumbai,

your soul on the

banks of the Tawi.

You said, "Keep writing,

whether anyone reads or not."

Today I understand,

it was not a sentence

but a will.

The light left

your eyes,

yet words never

let go of your hand.

A hundred poems remained in your mind,

a few came down to paper,

the rest dissolved into the air,

to reach every heart

that knows how to pray in silence.

In the ring of

the phone

a tenderness

still echoes.

The invitation to

Mumbai stays

with me,

and I will honour it in

my poems.