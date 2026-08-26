Won’t send Abdullah empty handed: Ruhullah

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 25: National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi today did not rule out accepting party president Dr Farooq Abdullah's challenge to resign from the Lok Sabha and seek a fresh mandate, saying he would give his response in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters in Tangmarg, Ruhullah said he respected Farooq and would not take his request lightly, saying it was "not possible" for the veteran leader to ask him for something and for him to "send him back empty-handed".

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Asked directly whether he would accept the challenge, Ruhullah said he would answer after a few days, adding that Abdullah had made the request and that he did not want to return him empty-handed.

His remarks came after Abdullah publicly asked Ruhullah to resign from Parliament and return to the electorate if he believed his 2024 Lok Sabha victory was a result of his personal popularity rather than the backing of the National Conference organisation. Click here to watch video

Abdullah had challenged him to "resign from Parliament and come back to the people" and said, "Let us see who votes for you."

The resignation demand followed differences between the two leaders over Ruhullah's political position, particularly his approach to issues such as Article 370.

Abdullah had told Ruhullah that if he believed Article 370 could be restored, he was free to raise the issue in Parliament, while accusing him of pursuing the "wrong path".

On the reopening of cases involving the killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Ruhullah said the community should get justice, but cautioned that justice should not become a means of "revenge."