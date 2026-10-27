Won’t Join Cabinet Until J&K Regains Statehood: Congress’s Karra

Srinagar, Oct 27: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said his party would not join the Omar Abdullah-led government, reiterating that its stand on the issue had been clear for the past two years.

“Today was the Cabinet expansion, and those who were chosen took oath,” Karra said while speaking to reporters.

He said the party’s stand was clear that it would not join the Cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir.

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“We have been saying for two years that we won’t join the Cabinet. There is no need to repeatedly explain why Congress is not joining the Cabinet,” he said.

The Congress has chosen to stay out of the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet over the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Karra said the party would not accept any ministerial position as long as Jammu and Kashmir remained a Union Territory. (KNO)