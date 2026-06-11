SRINAGAR, Jun 11: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said his party will not invite any political party from Jammu and Kashmir to join its protest in Delhi for restoration of statehood.

"Whoever wants to join the protest can do so. We are not going to anyone with a (begging) bowl," Abdullah told reporters here.

National Conference has announced that it would stage a protest in Delhi demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the vice-president of the party, has urged the INDIA bloc constituents to join the protest.

Asked if National Conference would strive for unity on the crucial issue, the party president said everyone was united as far as statehood is concerned. On the chances of Jammu and Kashmir getting back special status, Abdullah said, "I am not god. Only Allah knows, and those who are in power in Delhi."

The former chief minister said his party is striving for restoration of special status.

"We are already fighting for it. What more do you want? We are not silent. We will continue to fight. We have the right constitutionally to protest against what they have taken from us," he added. (AGENCIES)