Won’t be cowed down by terror attacks: Omar

Assures assistance to shopkeepers

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that they would not be cowed down by the terrorist attacks and made it clear that perpetrators won't succeed in their goals.

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Speaking to reporters during his visit to the flood-affected areas of Beerwah in Budgam district, Omar said that the attacks like Anantnag have not happened for the first time.

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"We are not seeing these cowardly attacks for the first time. But we will not be weak by these attacks. The attackers will not succeed in their goals. We are very saddened that a brave head constable of our police force died in a terrorist attack for the country," he added.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the soul of cop. "On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I would like to offer my condolences to the brave head constable of our police force. May Allah grant him heaven. And may Allah enable his family to bear this shock," he said.

"Now that the police have to take action in the area to apprehend those responsible for the attack, I have complete faith that the police will do their job," he said.

The Chief Minister assured assistance to those who lost property in floods.

Omar took stock of the damage caused by recent heavy rains and announced relief measures for affected shopkeepers.

The Chief Minister interacted with traders and tenants whose establishments were damaged in the flash floods. He directed them to submit all documents related to construction permissions to the Deputy Commissioner's office for verification.

"After the verification process is completed, all shop owners whose structures were built with valid permissions will be provided compensation and government assistance as per the rules," he said.

Omar said the affected traders had sought temporary relocation to the newly constructed municipal complex. The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department would inspect the building, and if declared safe, the government would make necessary arrangements for their temporary rehabilitation, he added.

The Chief Minister also said the shopkeepers had requested permission to reconstruct their shops at the same site, and the government would examine and process the request.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing restoration work on the damaged diversion bridge over Nallah Sukhnag, which was washed away by floodwaters. He instructed the concerned departments to expedite the restoration work to ensure early resumption of vehicular connectivity between Beerwah and Budgam.

He also reviewed the progress on the construction of the main motorable bridge over Nallah Sukhnag and stressed the need for maintaining quality standards while ensuring timely completion of the project.

The Chief Minister further directed the district administration and line departments to ensure prompt restoration of damaged roads, bridges, power supply, drinking water facilities and other essential public services affected by the recent floods. He emphasized that all departments must remain on high alert and respond swiftly to any emergency arising due to the prevailing weather conditions.

MLA Beerwah, Dr. Shafi Ahmad Wani, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Athar Aamir Khan, and senior officers of the district administration and various line departments accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.