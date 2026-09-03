Women’s Kabaddi tourney reaches semis

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: The second day of the Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi (Women) Tournament 2026-27, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, witnessed a series of competitive matches at the Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu.

Women's Kabaddi teams from various affiliated colleges displayed strength, agility, tactical skills, coordination, determination and sportsmanship throughout the day.

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In the day's first match, GDC Billawar defeated GDC Kathua by 20-10, winning by 10 points. GDC Ramnagar beat GDC Gaghwal by 18-10, while Trikuta College of Physical Education defeated GDC Marheen by 36-18.

In another closely fought encounter, GCW Udhampur defeated GDC Reasi by 23-19. GDC Billawar continued its impressive run by defeating GDC Ramnagar by 40-20. In the final match of the day, GCW Udhampur defeated Trikuta College of Physical Education by 26-10.

The tournament is being conducted under the supervision of Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, whose guidance has contributed to promoting sports among students of affiliated colleges.

With the competition entering its decisive stage, the semi-final and final matches are scheduled to be played tomorrow. The matches were officiated by a panel comprising Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Prajwal Slathia, Ashfaq Hussain and Gagan Kumar, whose efforts ensured the smooth and fair conduct of the tournament.