Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: BJP spokesperson and former Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma launched a strong attack on the Omar Abdullah-led Government, questioning the legislative priority accorded to women's issues during the recently concluded Autumn Session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Flanked by J&K BJP Media in-charge Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, and BJP Mahila Morcha general secretary, Urvashi Gupta, Purnima Sharma while addressing a press conference at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Thursday said the Assembly session has ended, but the questions confronting nearly half of Jammu and Kashmir's population remain unanswered.

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She said women are mothers, students, professionals, entrepreneurs, Government employees, private-sector workers and frontline workers, yet their everyday concerns appeared to lack the concrete legislative attention and Government action they deserve.

Purnima Sharma said that the Autumn Session had only seven sittings and around 25 hours of business, while the Speaker himself acknowledged that the short duration restricted the ability of legislators to raise public issues and seek detailed answers. She said that out of 646 questions received, only 31 were taken up on the floor, raising a serious question about how much legislative space was actually available for issues directly affecting the people.

"We are not talking about speeches, assurances or issues merely appearing in the Assembly calendar. We are talking about decisions, legislation, budgetary commitments, timelines and implementation," Sharma said.

Questioning the Government's approach towards working women, she asked where the comprehensive legislative roadmap was for women seeking employment and trying to build secure careers while supporting their families. She questioned what concrete measures were being taken regarding employment opportunities, workplace security, childcare, maternity support, equal opportunities and social protection.