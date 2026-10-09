Women’s Inter-College Volleyball, Men’s Football tournaments conclude

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Government College of Physical Education (GCOPE), Ganderbal and GDC Sopore emerged winners in the Women’s Volleyball and Men’s Football Inter-College tournaments respectively, organized by the University of Kashmir as part of its Annual Sports Calendar 2026.

In the Women’s Inter-College Volleyball Tournament, a total of 23 teams participated, receiving an overwhelming response from young women athletes, who showcased their skill, determination and sporting talent throughout the competition.

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The final was played between GDC,Shopian and Government College of Physical Education (GCOPE), Ganderbal. GDC, Shopian made a strong start, taking a 2–0 lead by winning the first two sets. However, GCOPE Ganderbal staged a remarkable comeback, winning three consecutive sets to defeat GDC Shopian 3–2 in a thrilling and nail-biting final and lift the championship trophy.

Meanwhile, in Men’s Football tournament, a total of 23 teams participated. GDC Sopore emerged victorious in the Inter-College Men’s Football Tournament, defeating GDC Sumbal in the final played at the University of Kashmir.

In the final match GDC Sopore took an early lead through Zaid, who scored in the initial minutes of the game. GDC Sumbal made determined efforts to equalise and created several opportunities but could not convert them into goals. In the final moments of the match, Farman doubled the lead for GDC Sopore, sealing a 2–0 victory and confirming the title for his team. Prof. Majid Zaman Baba, Controller of Examinations KU presided over prize distribution ceremony held at Ground “B”

Director, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports KU Prof. Raies Ahmad Qadri, in his address highlighted the multifarious benefits of sports and physical activity. Earlier, Assistant Directors of DPES, Dr. Basharat Ali and Tausif Bhat, gave a detailed account of the tournaments, highlighting the scale of participation and the competitive spirit displayed by the participating colleges and athletes. The medals and trophies were distributed among the winners and runners-up by Prof. Majid Zaman and Prof. Raies Ahmad Qadri. The proceedings of the prize distribution ceremony were jointly conducted by Football Coach, Sajid Yousuf Dar and Volleyball Coach, Muneer Alam.