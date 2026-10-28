Women’s empowerment an important mission of my life: Sanjita Dogra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Jammu and Kashmir BJP State General Secretary and Headquarters Incharge Sanjita Dogra today stated that listening to women's problems, making efforts to resolve their grievances and guiding them towards economic self-reliance give her immense happiness and personal satisfaction.

"Women's empowerment is not merely a social responsibility but an important mission of my life," she said.

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Sanjita Dogra was interacting with women from different Assembly constituencies during the weekly Mahila Jansunwai programme held here today.

Addressing the meeting, Dogra said that the Mahila Jansunwai programme, organised every Tuesday, provides an effective platform for women to openly share their problems, needs and aspirations.

"Listening to the problems of my sisters every Tuesday, understanding their difficulties and showing them the path towards self-reliance gives me true happiness and inner satisfaction. Seeing my sisters become self-reliant is the greatest achievement and happiness of my social life," she said.

Sanjita Dogra said that an economically independent woman not only strengthens the financial position of her family but also moves forward in society with confidence and dignity.

"When a woman becomes self-reliant, she strengthens not only her family but also the entire society and the nation," she added.

Advocate Deepak Gupta, Convener of the Industries Cell, BJP Jammu and Kashmir, was also present on the occasion.

He provided useful information and guidance to women regarding various opportunities for self-employment, entrepreneurship and starting small businesses.

Gupta informed the women about setting up small enterprises, selecting suitable business opportunities, understanding the necessary formalities and obtaining guidance from the concerned government departments.