Jammu, Nov 14: The Cluster University of Jammu on Saturday marked a historic milestone by holding its maiden convocation since its establishment in 2017, with women students emerging as the star performers by bagging 130 of the 163 gold medals awarded.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who declared the convocation open, lauded the "remarkable" achievement of the women graduates, describing their success as a reflection of confidence, determination and the transformative power of equal opportunities.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Education Minister Shamim Firdous and Member of Parliament from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma, also attended the convocation.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor K S Chandrasekar presented the university report, highlighting that the varsity, with about 17000 students and scholars, is currently running 34 UG programmes, 17 PG programmes, 12 PhD programmes and 11 integrated programmes.

Addressing the event, Sinha called the graduates "pioneering torchbearers" of the university's tradition, and congratulated all students, gold medallists and their parents.

He complimented the women students for winning 130 of the 163 gold medals.

"When given opportunities, daughters do not merely attain positions but redefine the meaning of achievement. Their gold medals are badges of confidence for generations to come," Sinha said.

Highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's "intellectual heritage", Sinha noted that Maharishi Kalhana, author of the Rajatarangini, Maharishi Abhinavagupta, and the saint-poets Yogini Lalleshwari and Sheikh-ul-Alam promoted harmony among faiths and the pursuit of truth.

He said the graduates were carrying forward a tradition of knowledge more than a thousand years old.

"India is witnessing a historic period of transformation and emerging as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing major economies with the national resolve of building a developed India by 2047," he said.

He highlighted the country's digital public infrastructure, unprecedented growth in the space sector, research and innovation, and rising investment in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green energy and biotechnology.

"Building a developed India by 2047 is our national resolve. By then, many of you will be at the highest peaks of your careers. Therefore, a developed India is not a slogan for another generation; it will be the essence of your life's achievements. It will be a symbol of the success of your tenure, and it will be the greatest pursuit and accomplishment of your lives," Singa said.

The lieutenant governor said India has nearly 223,000 startups and 135 unicorns, and added that many founders come from small towns, reflecting a genuine democratisation of opportunity and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the significance of humanities, he said, "Technology tells us what we can do, while the humanities teach us what we should do. The nation needs engineers as well as historians, and scientists as well as musicians.

"If we wish to strengthen the intellectual wealth and capability of society, we need scientists as well as musicians. For this, the young generation must be prepared to struggle with unwavering courage. Turn crises into opportunities. This is what great personalities did, and the world remembers them today," he said. (Agencies)