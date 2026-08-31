Women should recognise power of vote, strengthen NC at grassroots: Rajni Devi

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Women Wing today held a meeting in Udhampur to strengthen the party organisation and increase the participation of women at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, Prabha Devi, a retired District Education Planning Officer, was appointed District President of the JKNC Women Wing, Udhampur.

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Addressing the gathering, Women Wing Provincial President Rajni Devi urged women workers to play a more active role in the political and social affairs of their communities.

She stressed the importance of women exercising their right to vote wisely and cautioned them against being misled by false promises during elections.

"Women must understand the value and power of their vote. During elections, we must remain alert and not allow anyone to misguide us. A wrong choice at the time of voting can have consequences for years," she said.

Rajni Devi called upon women workers to remain united and politically aware and work towards strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots.

She also praised District President Sunil Verma for his efforts to strengthen the party in Udhampur.

Speaking on the occasion, JKNC State Vice President Bimla Luthra congratulated Prabha Devi on her appointment and expressed confidence that her experience would help strengthen the Women Wing in the district.

Luthra said women had played an important role in the growth of the National Conference and urged the cadre to remain disciplined and connected with the people.

Those present at the meeting included JKNC spokesperson Akash Verma, District President Sunil Verma, Women Wing Urban District President Sunita Mehra, Vice District Presidents Radhe Rani and Anita, SC Cell President Amar Nath, Kisan Morcha President Tirth Singh, Block President Shankar and others.