Women must lead mission of Nation First, Har Ghar Tiranga: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: J&K BJP Mahila Morcha, held an organizational meeting at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today under the leadership of Mahila Morcha president, Neha Mahajan to review organizational activities and finalize preparations for the upcoming 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Tiranga Yatra' campaigns.

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) chaired the meeting. Mahila Morcha Prabhari Veenu Khanna and Seh Prabhari, Shailja Gupta also addressed the meeting which was attended by Morcha office bearers and executive members.

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Sat Sharma, in his address said that the strength of the BJP lies in its disciplined cadre and the active participation of women in every organizational and social campaign. He said the Mahila Morcha has consistently played a pivotal role in taking the party's ideology and the Central Government's welfare initiatives to every household.

Calling upon women workers to lead from the front during the upcoming patriotic programmes, Sat Sharma said that 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is not merely a campaign to hoist the National Flag, it is a mass movement to strengthen national unity, inspire patriotism and honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Every Mahila Morcha activist must ensure that this spirit reaches every home, every family and every corner of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that the nationwide campaign encourages citizens to proudly display the Tricolour and deepen their connection with the nation.

Sat Sharma asked the Mahila Morcha to intensify its grassroots outreach by strengthening booth-level organization, connecting with women from every section of society and creating greater awareness about the public welfare initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led Government.

Veenu Khanna deliberated on increasing women's participation in social and political activities, ensuring effective implementation of party programmes, and taking the message of good governance, women empowerment and public welfare schemes of the Central Government to every household

Neha Mahajan, presented a detailed report on the programmes conducted by the Mahila Morcha during the previous month and reviewed organizational activities. She also discussed future action plans aimed at strengthening the organizational network and expanding the Morcha's presence at the grassroots. The proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Mahila Morcha general secretary, Urvashi Gupta, while general secretary, Geeta Bhagat presented the vote of thanks.