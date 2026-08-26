Women Hockey WC: India eye historic fifth place finish against higher ranked Germany

AMSTELVEEN, Aug 26: India will look to put the disappointment of missing out on a semifinal spot behind them and sign off from the Women's Hockey World Cup with a win when they face higher-ranked Germany in the fifth-place playoff here on Wednesday.

For India, the contest is not just about finishing fifth but also about carrying the confidence of an impressive World Cup campaign into next month's Asian Games, where a gold medal would bring direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India have lost just one match in the tournament and, irrespective of the result against the two-time champions, are assured of their best World Cup finish since their fourth-place effort in the inaugural edition in 1974. (AGENCIES)