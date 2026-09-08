Women from Ward 73 join Apni Party in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Several women from Ward 73 joined the J&K Apni Party (JKAP) at its headquarters here today, with Provincial President Manjit Singh saying the development reflected growing support for the party's "honest and issue-based" politics.

The new members joined the party in the presence of JKAP Women Wing President Pavneet Kaur.

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Welcoming them, Singh said people were looking for a credible political alternative focused on development and their day-to-day concerns.

He alleged that the expectations raised before the formation of the National Conference-led Government had not been met and said people remained concerned over employment, development, power, roads and essential services.

"People want politics that speaks the truth, accepts responsibility and delivers on the ground," Singh said, asserting that the Apni Party, under the leadership of Sayeed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, was committed to transparency, accountability and public welfare.

Pavneet Kaur welcomed the new members and said the growing participation of women in the party was an encouraging sign.

Women, she said, were important stakeholders in the political, social and economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the Women Wing would provide a platform to raise issues concerning women, families and communities and urged the new members to strengthen the party's grassroots presence by remaining in direct contact with the people.

Those present included Vice President Jammu Province Arun Kumar Chiber, Provincial Secretary and Trade Wing President Ajaz Kazmi, District President Jammu Urban Abhay Bakaya, Social Media Incharge Jammu Province Vaibhav Mattoo and Vice President Minority Wing Paramjeet Singh, besides other party leaders and workers.