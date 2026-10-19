Women Farmers’ Day celebrated at Kheral in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 18: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Jammu (SKUAST-J) celebrated the Women Farmers' Day here at Kheral village in Reasi district, which was enthusiastically attended by a large number of rural women of the district.

The programme was organised under the stewardship of Vice Chancellor Prof B N Tripathi and guidance of Director Extension, Prof Amrish Vaid of SKUAST-J.

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The programme was inaugurated by Dr Hema Tripathi, former Associate Director Extension, SKUAST-Jammu. She spoke on the significance of event and discussed at length on gender equality and women's rights. She highlighted the equal rights of women in economics, social and political arenas. She applauded the extraordinary contribution of women in the development of the society.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Banarsi Lal, Chief Scientist & Head, KVK Reasi who stressed on the empowerment of rural women as they play a crucial role in raising the economy of the nation.

Pooja Nayar, Deputy Director, SAMETI, urged participants to tackle the persistent barriers against gender equality. She stressed on the female literacy and asked participants to provide quality education to their female children.

Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, HOD, Agril Extension, SKUAST-J, suggested the participants to form the Self Help Groups (SHGs)/Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) and start the micro-enterprises in the rural areas so that their socio-economic condition can be improved.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Reasi, Dolly John guided the women for value addition in the fruits and vegetables and suggested the mushroom cultivation, dairy farming, floriculture, beekeeping etc.

DDM NABARD, Reasi, Aarshi Sharma spoke on entrepreneurship development in agriculture and stressed on the post-harvest technologies. He also spoke in detail on advance horticultural practices.

Bindiya Sharma, DPM, NRLM,Reasi spoke on women empowerment and SHGs strengthening. Dr Vijay Sharma, Deputy Director Extension, SKUAST-J spoke on women empowerment and guided them on agri-entrepreneurship. Jugal Kishore Sharma guided rural women on marketing and branding of products. Rakesh Kundal, DO, FPOs, spoke on FPOs and branding of products.

The dignitaries along with participants also visited the exhibition stalls. The programme was assisted by Dr Jagdish Kumar and Md Iqbal while Dr Sudhir Singh Jamwal presented formal vote of thanks.