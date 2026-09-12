Women Chess C’ship on Sept 13

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: All J&K Chess Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council is going to organise J&K UT Women Chess Championship on September 13, 2026 at a hotel below Gumat, Jammu.

A handout stated that the Championship will also be the selection event for the forthcoming National Women Chess Championship at Telangana and the top four players will represent J&K UT.

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For registration and other details the players should contact Arvindu Sharma.