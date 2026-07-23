Women bikers honour martyrs, terror victims in Bhaderwah

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BHADERWAH, July 22: Twenty female Bikers from different parts of the country took to adventures journey in the hilly districts of Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir to meet the families of the Soldiers, who made supreme sacrifice by laying their life for the sovereignty of the country.

The bikers associated with Shanti Udgosh Foundation arrived in Bhaderwah after crossing the 11,000-feet-high Chattergalla Pass as part of 'Ride with Pride 3.0', an initiative aimed at honouring martyrs, meeting their families and promoting adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The expedition, which started from Balidan Stambh, Jammu, on July 18, is being organised by Bhaderwah Development Authority in collaboration with Shanti Udgosh Foundation and Amazing Bhaderwah Tourism Association.

The riders were welcomed by locals amid traditional music and presented lavender flowers. Despite heavy rainfall and challenging terrain, the bikers visited families of 21 martyrs and terror victims in villages including Bhara, Manthala, Dhumanda and Thubba.

Led by Preeti Choudhary, the group first paid homage to Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, a recipient of Ashoka Chakra, Vir Chakra and Sena Medal, at his memorial in his native village Bhara in Khellani Panchayat. The bikers met his family members and presented them the Tricolour and mango saplings as a mark of respect.

Later, the group visited Manthala, Thubba and Dhumanda villages to meet families of terror victims and record their stories of courage and sacrifice.

"We started our journey from Jammu War Memorial and on the fourth day reached Bhaderwah after visiting Billawar, Basholi, Bani, Louang and Sarthal. We have covered 17 families of martyred soldiers with the aim of showing solidarity and sharing their stories of bravery with the younger generation," said Preeti Choudhary.

Shilpi Bajwa (43), a biker from Uttarakhand, said the visit helped her understand the sacrifices of civilians who stood against terrorism. "This is the first time I have visited these villages. Their stories of bravery are overwhelming and show that bike rides can also be undertaken for a cause," she said.

The bikers also met families of civilians killed during militancy. Chander Prakash, a resident of Dhumanda village, said his younger brother was killed by terrorists in 1993 while trying to save villagers. He expressed gratitude to the riders for remembering his brother's sacrifice.