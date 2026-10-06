Women account for over 57 pc of online medical consultations through eSanjeevani

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Women account for 57.14 per cent of the consultations availed through eSanjeevani, while 40.15 per cent of consultations were availed by citizens aged 46 years and above, indicating the wider reach of telemedicine among women and older people, the government said on Tuesday as the national platform crossed 50 crore teleconsultations milestone.

The milestone marks a significant expansion of digital healthcare delivery in the country, with eSanjeevani enabling patients to access medical consultations remotely and helping bridge geographical barriers to healthcare

The platform crossed the landmark on September 15, 2026, recording a cumulative 50,00,92,730 teleconsultations across all 36 states and Union Territories, the health ministry said in a statement.

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The achievement reflects the growing role of telemedicine in complementing the country's existing healthcare delivery system and in overcoming barriers of distance, geography and access, particularly for citizens living in rural, remote and underserved areas, it said.

The service has witnessed rapid and sustained expansion since its inception. The eSanjeevani currently supports more than 1.42 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir spokes, 19,473 medical hubs and 901 online OPDs, with 2,41,923 registered healthcare providers.

Available in 15 languages, including English and 14 Indian languages, the platform is facilitating approximately 2.5-3 lakh consultations every day. Its highest single-day utilisation has reached 6,30,315 consultations, reflecting the increasing acceptance and utilisation of telemedicine services across the country, the statement said.

"Women account for 57.14 per cent of total utilisation, while 40.15 per cent of consultations are availed by citizens aged 46 years and above, including 16.25 per cent by senior citizens aged 60 years and above," it said.

"The significant participation of women and older citizens underscores the potential of telemedicine to make healthcare more convenient and accessible while complementing services available through the public health system," it added .

The continued evolution of the platform underscores the government's commitment to harnessing digital public infrastructure and indigenous technological capabilities to bridge geographical barriers, strengthen the continuum of care and advance the goal of Universal Health Coverage, ensuring that quality healthcare is brought closer to citizens across the country. (PTI)