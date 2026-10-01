Woman’s Stunt on Car Bonnet: ARTO Suspends Vehicle’s RC

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Rajouri has suspended the Registration Certificate (RC) of a vehicle after a video showing a woman performing a stunt on its bonnet while it was being driven on the National Highway in Sidhra, Jammu, surfaced on social media.

The RC of the vehicle, JK11B-8314 (LMV), registered in the name of Joni Kumar, has been suspended with immediate effect. The transport authorities said the act amounted to a serious violation of traffic rules and road-safety norms and posed a risk to the woman, pedestrians and other road users.