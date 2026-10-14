Woman’s body recovered after 3 days’ search

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The dead body of a missing young woman, who was swept away in flash flood in the Raipur area of Jammu North, was recovered today evening after three consecutive days of search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police.

Ruksana Kouser (27), wife of Mohd Kaleem, was swept away by a strong current at Bagani Talab, Raipur area of Jammu North following heavy rainfall on October 11.

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"The woman's body was recovered from the flood channel on Tuesday evening during the search operation in flood-affected area near Garhi Purkhoo Nallah in Domana Sub Division, about 6-7 kms from the spot of incident," SDPO Domana Tahir Sheikh said.

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The family members express gratitude to the teams for ensuring the recovery of the body of their kin.

Rescue personnel faced challenging conditions due to strong water currents and difficult terrain, he said.

SDRF Commandant, Mohd Aslam visited the affected areas to assess the situation and review the ongoing search operation, officials said.

He was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDRF) Dinesh Gupta and Deputy SP (Trainings), SDRF, Rohit Dev Singh and SDPO Domana. The officers interacted with personnel deployed on the ground and assessed the operational challenges.

According to family members, the incident occurred when the couple was caught in the strong current while trying to prevent their car from being swept away by floodwaters. Kaleem was attempting to reverse the vehicle and save it from the flood. But he started washing away in the flood waters. His wife came for his rescue and was washed away in strong currents and went missing. Kaleem, however, managed to escape but could not save the life of his wife.