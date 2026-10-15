Woman, unborn child die amid delay in shifting to DH Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: A pregnant woman and her unborn child died amid a delay in shifting her from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dawar in north Kashmir's Gurez valley to District Hospital Bandipora, triggering protests in the area today.

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The deceased was identified as Haseena Begum, wife of Showkat Ahmad, a resident of Mazgund village in Tulail.

According to officials, the woman was brought to SDH Dawar on Tuesday evening with pregnancy-related complications.

Medical examination revealed that the baby had died in the womb, following which she was referred to District Hospital Bandipora for further treatment.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez, Dr Feroz Iqbal, said the medical team administered medication and initiated the referral process. However, the transfer was delayed amid snowfall and difficulties in obtaining administrative clearance.

The BMO said the referral was made around 7 pm, but permission to shift the patient was obtained only around 4 am. The woman died while being taken to Bandipora, according to local residents.

The incident triggered protests in Dawar, where residents shut shops, blocked roads and staged a sit-in, accusing the local administration of delaying the transfer.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez Dr Mukhtar said he received a call from a medical officer regarding the need to shift the patient to Bandipora.

Snowfall around Razdan Pass had caused difficulties, he said, adding that he contacted Project Beacon and other concerned authorities, who assured him that the road was open.

The patient was subsequently shifted in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

The BMO, however, said medical authorities had contacted the administration in time but were unable to shift the patient promptly.

The health authorities in Bandipora said that they are investigating the matter.

The incident has renewed concerns over emergency healthcare facilities in Gurez, where snowfall and adverse weather frequently disrupt connectivity.

Residents questioned why the patient had not been referred earlier if the required facilities were unavailable at SDH Dawar.

They also highlighted the absence of a blood storage facility at the hospital and called for permanent gynaecology services in the area.

They demanded an inquiry into the timing of the referral, the delay in obtaining administrative clearance and the arrangements for transferring critically ill patients to hospitals outside the valley.

They also sought improved emergency healthcare infrastructure to reduce the risks associated with medical referrals during adverse weather conditions.