Rajouri, Jul 26: A woman died and two of her family members were injured after a house collapsed in Bhatian village of Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the house collapsed following heavy rainfall in the area.

He said a woman was killed in the incident and two family members were injured, both of whom were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for treatment.

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The deceased has been identified as Shahida Parveen, wife of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Bhatian village.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident. (KNO)