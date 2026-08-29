Woman killed in buffaloes attack

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 28: A woman died on the spot after being attacked by a herd of buffaloes at the Railway Crossing near Raya Morh in Samba here on Friday evening.

According to reports, the deceased, Veena Devi, was returning home with her son, Gulshan Kumar, after tying a Rakhi to her brother when the herd of buffaloes attacked her near the Raya Morh Railway Crossing. her son-who had stepped away briefly to fetch water-and others rushed to help, but the woman had already sustained critical injuries in the attack. She was taken to the hospital in Vijaypur, where doctors declared her dead. Medical examination revealed head injuries. The deceased has been identified as Veena Devi (60), wife of Om Prakash and a resident of Jasath (Tehsil Ghagwal, district Samba).

Advertisement

Following a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family for last rites. The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS and initiated further proceedings; efforts are also underway to identify the owner of the buffaloes.