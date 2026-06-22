Woman killed, husband hurt in Kathua accident

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: A 45-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after their scooty was hit by a speeding dumper near Sakta Chak area of Kathua district today, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Neelam Devi, wife of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Bagwal, Chhann Arorian.

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Officials said the couple was travelling on a scooty bearing registration number JK08D-3734 when it was struck by a dumper on National Highway-44 near Sakta Chak this evening.

Neelam Devi, who was riding pillion, died on the spot in the accident. Her husband sustained injuries and was shifted to Government Medical College, Kathua, for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and started investigation into the accident.