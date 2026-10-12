Woman jumps from burning house, dies

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: A woman died after jumping from the third floor of her house to escape a fire here today, while a separate blaze in the Thaman Koot area of Verinag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district gutted several residential houses, leaving multiple families homeless.

The woman, identified as Haleema, wife of Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, was on the third floor of her three-storey house in Noorbagh, when the fire broke out.

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Officials said she jumped from a window while trying to escape the flames and sustained serious injuries.

She was shifted to SHMS Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

In the separate incident, a fire broke out in a residential house in Thaman Koot and quickly spread to adjoining houses due to the congested nature of the locality, officials said.

Reports differed on the extent of the damage, with one account stating that four residential houses were damaged, while another reported that five houses were completely gutted.

Household belongings and property worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed, leaving several families homeless.

Fire and Emergency Services teams from Dooru and Anantnag rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of locals, brought the blaze under control.

However, residents said the absence of a nearby fire service station delayed the response and contributed to the extensive damage.

The affected houses included those belonging to Shams Deen Shah, son of Mohammad Mubarak Shah; Mohammad Iqbal Malik, son of Ab Aziz Malik; Abdul Salam Lone, son of Ghulam Rasool Lone; and Nazir Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Afzal Shah.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

An electric short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze, though officials said the exact cause was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the Noorbagh fire, and its cause is being ascertained.