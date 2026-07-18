Woman hurls ink-like liquid at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI, Jul 18: Jantar Mantar witnessed fresh drama on Saturday afternoon after a woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing a gathering, hours after the protest site saw a police operation to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital.

The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion.

The woman's identity and the motive behind the act were not immediately known. However, police sources said that she has been detained. (Agencies)