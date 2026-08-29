Woman goes missing in Akhnoor, search operation underway

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Aug 28: A multi-agency search operation was underway in the dense forest areas of Akhnoor on Friday to trace a woman who went missing from the Badada Pail area of Manani on August 26, officials said.

The woman, identified as Sharda Devi of Khour Camp, has been missing since Wednesday. A General Diary entry (GD No. 14) has been registered at Akhnoor police station in connection with her disappearance, they said.

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Police and Army personnel have been conducting searches in the forest areas spread over several kilometres. Drones are also being used to scan inaccessible areas and assist the teams on the ground.

SDPO Akhnoor Bharat Sharma said all possible efforts were being made to locate the woman and the search operation was continuing.

Police teams from Akhnoor, Khoud and Gharota police stations, besides personnel from Police Post Jourian and Chowki Chaura, are participating in the operation.

A special search operation has also been planned in the Mawa Brahmana area from 6 am on Saturday, with personnel from the Divisional Police Inspectorate directed to assist the police team.

Police have appealed to people to inform the authorities if they have any information about the missing woman.