Woman found dead in rented house

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 9: A 28-year-old woman was found unconscious in her rented accommodation in Reasi and was later declared dead at the District Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Devi, wife of Chain Singh, a resident of Sai Lanjan, presently residing in Reasi.

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According to reports, she was found unconscious in her rented house and was immediately shifted to District Hospital (DH) Reasi, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Preliminary information suggests that she had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance.

Police have registered a case in this regard and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.