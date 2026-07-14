Woman drug peddler booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 13: A woman drug peddler was detained and booked under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT- NDPS Act) here today and lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah, officials said.

Mani Bibi of Upper Balole Khad, Bari Brahamana was detained under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention order from Divisional Commissioner Jammu, they said.

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Officials said the accused was involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act at Police Station Bari Brahamana for her continuous involvement in drug peddling in the area, but she would secure bail to avoid the action under law.

Based on her activities, they said a detailed dossier was submitted to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu for action under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Accordingly, an arrest warrant was issued, which was executed and the accused was lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah, the officials added.