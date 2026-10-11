Woman drug peddler among 3 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 10: Police arrested a woman and allegedly recovered 2.238 kg of charas from her possession during patrolling at Arigutnoo in Kulgam district, officials said today.

The woman, identified as Nishta Akhtar, wife of Mohammad Ashraf Mir and a resident of Arigutnoo, was apprehended near the public park by a police party from Police Station Devsar.

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According to police, she allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the police party.

During a subsequent search, 2.238 kg of charas was recovered from her possession.

Police have registered FIR No. 73/2026 at Police Station Devsar under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway.

Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in separate incidents in Anantnag district and recovered charas and approximately seven grams of heroin from their possession.

In the first incident, a police team from Police Post Bus Stand apprehended Bilal Ahmad Magloo, a resident of Wagay Mohallah in Achabal, during patrolling at Prem Gali near Bus Stand Anantnag.

Police said charas was recovered during his search.

In a separate incident, a team from Police Station Dooru apprehended Mohd Sabir Bumla, a resident of Hangipora, at Kapran in Dooru during the evening hours.

Approximately seven grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, police said.

Cases have been registered under relevant legal provisions at the respective police stations, and further investigations are underway.