Woman dies, three injured in e-rickshaw-load carrier collision in Billawar

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 6: A woman was killed and three others injured in the head-on collision between an e-rickshaw and a load carrier on Dhar Road in the Billawar area of Kathua district today, officials said.

A police official said the accident occurred near Dharamani when the e-rickshaw (JK08P 6546) collided with a load carrier (JK08P 9328) carrying three passengers.

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He said the accident left four people, including the driver injured. They were immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Billawar, where one of the injured women, identified as Saleema Begum, wife of Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Ludera, Tehsil Ramkot, District Kathua, succumbed to her injuries.

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According to the police official, the other injured were being provided treatment at GMC Kathua.

While the identity of the driver was not known immediately, two other injured women passengers have been identified as Sabiya (35), wife of Mohammad Shafiq of Siyalna, Billawar, and her daughter Sahiva (14).

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case FIR number 184/2026 under Sections 281, 125(a), and 106 BNS at Police Station Billawar to start further investigation into the matter.