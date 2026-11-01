Woman crosses over to PoJK from Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: A woman has gone missing in Poonch district and is suspected to have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) along with eight goats in Poonch district.

Rubina Kousar, a resident of Karni village near the LoC, took the goats out for grazing on Friday but did not return home by evening.

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Preliminary information suggests that she may have crossed the LoC into PoJK along with the livestock.

It was not immediately clear whether she crossed the LoC inadvertently while grazing the goats or did so deliberately.

Several families living along the LoC have relatives across the divide in PoJK, making it difficult to ascertain the circumstances behind her suspected crossing, officials said. Further details are awaited.