Woman commits suicide by jumping into Chenab

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 22: A 42 year old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the River Chenab, here today.

The deceased was identified as Babli Devi (42), wife of Sham Lal, a resident of Tikri, Udhampur.

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According to information, Babli Devi jumped off the Baradari Bridge into the fast-flowing waters of the Chenab. Observing the incident, local residents and on-duty police personnel swiftly swung into action and managed to pull her out of the river.

She was immediately rushed to the District Hospital (DH) Reasi where doctors declared her as brought dead.

Police has registered a case regarding the incident and started investigation.