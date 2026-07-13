Woman among two drug peddlers held with heroin in Samba, Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Two alleged drug peddlers, one of them a woman, were arrested with heroin in separate anti-drug operations in Samba and Rajouri districts today, officials said.

In Samba district, they said a team of Police Station Vijaypur arrested a woman drug peddler, identified as Shedi of Rakh Barotian, Vijaypur with 8 grams of heroin-like substance during patrolling and routine checking at Shiv Nagar area.

Advertisement

She was booked in case FIR number 116/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Vijaypur, they said.

In a separate operation in Nowshera area of Rajouri district, officials said, one Mohammad Younis of Dabber, Nowshera, was arrested with 3 grams of heroin.

He was booked in case FIR number 136/2026 under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Nowshera.

Officials said further investigations in both the cases are underway to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of the arrested individuals.