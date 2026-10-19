Woman among 2 feared drowned

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN/DODA, Oct 18: A young man and a woman were feared drowned after they allegedly jumped into the river Chenab in Ramban and Doda areas respectively.

A youth from Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district was reportedly missing after he allegedly jumped into the Chenab River on Saturday.

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A search operation involving Police, Quick Response Team Ramban and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel was underway till last reports.

The missing youth was identified as Mohammad Imran, son of Imtiaz Ahmad Rather, resident of Rajgarh tehsil in Ramban district.

According to preliminary information, his mobile phone was recovered from a stone near the river and was taken into Police custody as part of the investigation.

Sources informed that an alleged suicide note reportedly referred to harassment with a disputed allegation involving Rs. 9 lakh and financial issues.

The youth had also reportedly posted something on social media before allegedly taking the extreme step.

Though rescuers were continuing efforts to trace him but his whereabouts remained unknown till last reports.

Meanwhile, a woman, identified as Priya, 30, resident of Balwana village allegedly jumped into the River Chenab from Bug Bridge in Doda district this afternoon.

She was mother of two minor children and was swept away by the strong currents, following which a search operation was launched to trace her.